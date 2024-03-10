63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office seeking assistance in locating missing person with dementia

Sunday, March 10 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing person with dementia.

According to LPSO, Victoria McDonald, 47, is five-foot-five, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with a pink and black jacket, purple pants, green shoes, and she may be traveling on a black bicycle.

McDonald left her residence along Hwy 442 in Independence, LA at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday night.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPSO at 225-686-2241 x1.

