Latest Weather Blog
Livingston Parish releases priority road list
LIVINGSTON - Work on the next batch of roads is expected to begin within the next month after the Livingston Parish Council approved the priority road list Thursday.
It's easy to see why Jack Allen Road in French Settlement tops the list as the parish's worst road. Some residents, like A.J. Tranchina, say your eggs could even break after hitting a pothole on the way home from the grocery store.
"They repair a hole and it don't take long for another hole to come up, you know. There's holes all over, scattered all over," he said. "It's really dangerous for people. The sides of the roads are ate up, you know. You hate to get over cause you might ruin your tire."
Livingston Parish leaders added another 13 roads to the list that now totals 40 roads. That comes after the parish added another $3.5 million to the pot to fix roads. Just to overlay the two miles of Jack Allen Road will cost the parish $744,095.
"That's probably true. As bad as it is, they've tried repairing it, but it's just not holding up," said resident Judy Lobell. "It's terrible. It's got lots of potholes. The sides of the road keeps breaking off."
Although the priority list is ordered by rank, the contractor will decide where to start on the list based on where construction equipment is located. Below you can find an interactive map with the top 10 worst roads in Livingston Parish as well as the full list of roads ranked by priority.
Trending News
|Rank
|Road
|Location
|1
|Jack Allen Road
|Between La. 42 and La. 444
|2
|Courtney Road - Phase 2
|Between La. 447 and Cane Market Road La. 1024
|3
|Chene Blanc - Phase 2
|Off La. 22 in French Settlement
|4
|Buck Perkins Lane
|La. 447, north of Railroad tracks
|5
|Maryland Street
|Between Florida Blvd. and MLK Jr. Drive
|6
|Iowa Street
|Between S. Range Road and Red Oak Road
|7
|Falcon Crest Drive - Phase 2
|End of Brown Road to Hwy. 16
|8
|Joe May Road (North)
|Between La. 447 and Hammack Road
|9
|Joe May Road (South)
|Between La. 447 and Hammack Road
|10
|Fayard Road
|Between Main Street and Blood River Road
|11
|South Satsuma Road - Phase 2
|Between I-12 and Hwy. 42
|12
|Springhill Drive
|Off Pete's Hwy (La. 16)
|13
|Laurel Avenue
|Willows Subdivision
|14
|Perkins Road - Phase 2 (North)
|Between La. 1019 and La. 1024
|15
|Perkins Road - Phase 3 (South)
|Between La. 1019 and La. 1024
|16
|Colonial Drive
|Off Old River Road in Colonial Cove Subdivision
|17
|Friendship Road
|Between La. 447 and La. 1024
|18
|Swamp Drive
|Off Sophia Noel
|19
|White Oak
|Off Texas Street
|20
|Briar Oak Drive
|The Lakes at Fenwood
|21
|Wesley Street
|Between Florida Blvd. and Rodeo Drive
|22
|Ball Park Road
|La. 447, north of Railroad tracks
|23
|Dixie Street
|Between Florida Blvd. and Rodeo Drive
|24
|Caraway Road
|Between La. 1019 and La. 1023
|25
|Peak Lane
|Between La. 1027 and Florida Blvd.
|26
|Winter Ridge Drive
|The Lakes at Fenwood
|27
|Hillon Hood Road
|Between Pete's Hwy and 4-H Club Road
|28
|Deerfield Drive
|The Lakes at Fenwood
|29
|Old CC Road
|Between Pea Ridge Road and La. 43
|30
|Fawnwood Drive
|The Lakes at Fenwood
|31
|Harris Road
|Between Pete's Hwy. and 4-H Club Road
|32
|Timberwood Drive
|Between Briar Oak and Fox Run
|33
|Henry Road
|Off La. 22 in Killian
|34
|Ballard Lane / Sunset Lane
|Between Dawn Street and Ballard Lane
|35
|North Achord Road
|Off Gaylord Road
|36
|Lynn Street
|Between Gaylord Road and Dana Street
|37
|Herman Ernest Road - Phase 2
|Off Caraway Road
|38
|Bush Lane
|Off Outback Road (North of Live Oak High)
|39
|Karli Lane - Phase 2
|Off Ross Trail / Off Wagner Road
|40
|Juban Road Extension
|Between Florida Blvd. and Lockhart Road
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Officer charged in deadly crash
-
Livingston Parish reinstates burn ban
-
Family still paying for apartment college-aged son never lived in due to...
-
Louisiana State Police host cybersecurity summit for business owners, municipalities
-
Baton Rouge company set to acquire Entergy gas distribution business