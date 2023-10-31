Livingston Parish releases priority road list

LIVINGSTON - Work on the next batch of roads is expected to begin within the next month after the Livingston Parish Council approved the priority road list Thursday.



It's easy to see why Jack Allen Road in French Settlement tops the list as the parish's worst road. Some residents, like A.J. Tranchina, say your eggs could even break after hitting a pothole on the way home from the grocery store.



"They repair a hole and it don't take long for another hole to come up, you know. There's holes all over, scattered all over," he said. "It's really dangerous for people. The sides of the roads are ate up, you know. You hate to get over cause you might ruin your tire."



Livingston Parish leaders added another 13 roads to the list that now totals 40 roads. That comes after the parish added another $3.5 million to the pot to fix roads. Just to overlay the two miles of Jack Allen Road will cost the parish $744,095.



"That's probably true. As bad as it is, they've tried repairing it, but it's just not holding up," said resident Judy Lobell. "It's terrible. It's got lots of potholes. The sides of the road keeps breaking off."



Although the priority list is ordered by rank, the contractor will decide where to start on the list based on where construction equipment is located. Below you can find an interactive map with the top 10 worst roads in Livingston Parish as well as the full list of roads ranked by priority.