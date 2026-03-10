Crash with injuries shuts down Highway 444 in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON - The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they are working a crash with injuries on Louisiana Highway 444 east of Louis Martin Drive.

Officials said there is complete and total road blockage with Louisiana State Police on scene. AirMed was called to the scene.

Louisiana State Police said it was a single-vehicle crash after a vehicle crashed into a tree. One person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.