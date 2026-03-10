81°
BRPD: 10-year-old girl critically injured in accidental shooting on Government Street

1 hour 55 minutes 7 seconds ago Tuesday, March 10 2026 Mar 10, 2026 March 10, 2026 4:42 PM March 10, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A 10-year-old girl was injured in an accidental shooting on Government Street, emergency officials confirmed to WBRZ.

Officials received the call around 4:12 p.m., and the shooting took place around the 1000 block Government Street at the Sonic-Drive In.

BRPD officials confirmed that the victim is a child; emergency officials said the victim was critically injured.

BRPD Chief T.J. Morse said while they are still investigating, BRPD believes the shooting was accidental.

