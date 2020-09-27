79°
Latest Weather Blog
LIVE UPDATES: Saints 17 - Packers 13 | HALFTIME
NEW ORLEANS- Coming off a disappointing Monday Night loss to the Raiders, the New Orleans Saints have a chance to bounce back against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
The Packers are 2-0 while the Saints are 1-1 on the year.
Green Bay would get on the board first. A 52-yard field goal by Mason Crosby.
Stay tuned for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ascension and Livingston Parish waterways reopen
-
Another special session: Louisiana lawmakers return Monday
-
Emergency crews transport one victim following shooting at Tiger Plaza
-
Fans return to Tiger Stadium for LSU's first home game
-
Fans find a way to tailgate for LSU's first football game during...