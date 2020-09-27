79°
LIVE UPDATES: Saints 17 - Packers 13 | HALFTIME

1 hour 31 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, September 27 2020 Sep 27, 2020 September 27, 2020 7:29 PM September 27, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman

NEW ORLEANS- Coming off a disappointing Monday Night loss to the Raiders, the New Orleans Saints have a chance to bounce back against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

The Packers are 2-0 while the Saints are 1-1 on the year.

Green Bay would get on the board first. A 52-yard field goal by Mason Crosby. 

Stay tuned for updates.

