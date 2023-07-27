Little League swings big in Ascension Parish

The Ascension Parish 12U Little League team is swinging for the fences in their bid to make it to the games biggest stage in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Winners of their region, the AP team is now off to Waco, Texas to try and punch their ticket to the Little League World Series.

The team will leave for Waco and their tournament Aug. 1 at 8am at the Ascension Parish Government building.

Team is 12 and under, but mostly all 12-year-olds and their head coach Trent Templet says they've been at it for about three years now. "You know we started out back in 2021 the league was established and we came out with with a standard rec league and put an All-Star team together man it was a tough run," Templet said of the history of the team.

"They say normally it's about five years before you start competing, to come out and go to Waco in three no, I didn't see this."

Last week in Broussard the AP team beat Eastbank/Kenner Little League, the team that won the LLWS a couple of years ago, 7-6 in extra innings last week in Broussard to get to the SW Regional tournament which will be held next weekend in Waco, TX.

The Ascension team will have to win four games to the get the LLWS in Williamsport. They will compete against teams from Texas East, Texas West, Colorado, Miss, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Arkansas.

There are 96 different aged teams in AP, ages 3-16 and there are approximately 1150 kids in those programs.