List: Summer of 2023 Heat Records

Without even glancing at the record books, you probably had an idea that this summer has been fiercely hot. Almost any measurable heat stat has broken records this year, and by a wide margin. The Storm Station has put together these lists, so you can follow along with the progress and see how this year stacks up against record warm summers of the past. Check back daily as we will be updating the numbers as long as the heat persists.

HOTTEST SUMMER

By Average Temperature

HOTTEST MONTH

By Average Temperature

All-Time, Since 1892 Metro Airport, Since 1930 1909, Aug. – 94.5° 2023, Aug. – 93.5° 2023, Aug. – 93.5° 2007, Aug. – 92.5 ° 2007, Aug. – 92.5 ° 2015, Aug. – 91.5° 2015, Aug. – 91.5° 2023, Jun. – 91.0° 2023, Jun. – 91.0° 2000, Aug. – 91.0°

HIGHEST HIGH

All-Time, Since 1892 Metro Airport, Since 1930 *Aug. 19, 1909 – 110° Aug. 20, 2023 – 105° *Aug. 20, 1909 – 108° Aug. 19, 2023 – 105° Aug. 20, 2023 – 105° Aug. 30, 2000 – 105° Aug. 19, 2023 – 105° Aug. 11, 2007 – 104° Aug. 30, 2000 – 105° Sep. 4, 2000 – 104°

*Data Quality in Question…

An analysis of the regional weather data from August 1909 indicates some reason to doubt the standing records. August 18 was 99°. On August 19 and 20, surrounding reporting stations were several degrees cooler than 110 degrees and 108 degrees. Often heat builds gradually and is uniform over a large region. It is not a sudden and isolated phenomenon as suggested by the data from all regional stations, including Baton Rouge, on those dates. Lastly, the Baton Rouge temperature sensor failed one day after these observations.

HIGHEST LOW

All-Time, Since 1892 Metro Airport, Since 1930 Aug. 10, 2023 – 85° Aug. 10, 2023 – 85° Aug. 8, 2023 – 83° Aug. 8, 2023 – 83° Aug. 11, 2023 – 83° Aug. 11, 2023 – 83°

There were four other dates that had a low of 82° in 2023. 2016, 2010 and 2008 each had one.

HIGHS AT/ABOVE 100°

All-Time, Since 1892 Metro Airport, Since 1930 1921 – 28 2023 – 23 2023 – 23 2011 – 7 2011 – 7 2000 – 7 2000 – 7 1962 – 5 1924 – 6 2007 – 4

LOWS AT/ABOVE 80°

All-Time, Since 1892 Metro Airport, Since 1930 2023 – 25 2023 – 25 2019 – 4 2019 – 4 2020 – 3 2020 – 3 2015 – 3 2015 – 3 2010 – 3 2010 – 3

CONSECUTIVE HIGHS AT/ABOVE 100°

All-Time, Since 1892 Metro Airport, Since 1930 10 (Jul. 29 to Aug. 7, 2023) 10 (Jul. 29 to Aug. 7, 2023) 8 (Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, 2023) 8 (Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, 2023) 8 (Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 1921) 7 (Aug. 30 to Sep. 5, 2000) 7 (Aug. 30 to Sep. 5, 2000) 4 (Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2007) 6 (Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 1921) 4 (Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 1962)

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS

Issued for Heat Index (Feels-Like Temperature) over 113°

Only Tracked Since 2005

2023 – 25 | All Other Years – 20

HIGHEST FEELS-LIKE TEMPERATURE

Only Available Since 1948

Aug. 31, 2000 – 119.3°

Jul. 9, 1995 – 118.0°

Aug. 15, 2023 – 116.6°

Aug. 10, 2023 – 116.4°

Aug. 20, 2023 – 116.3°

RECORD HIGHS

Broken and Tied

All-Time, Since 1892 Metro Airport, Since 1930 July 19 July 20 July 22 July 27 July 29 July 30 July 31 August 1 August 2 August 3 August 4 August 5 August 14 August 15 August 17 August 18 August 21 June 29 July 1 July 13 July 16 July 19 July 20 July 21 July 22 July 25 July 26 July 27 July 29 July 30 July 31 August 1 August 2 August 3 August 4 August 5 August 6 August 7 August 14 August 15 August 17 August 18 August 19 August 20 August 21

HIGHEST LOWS

Broken and Tied

All-Time, Since 1892 Metro Airport, Since 1930 June 14 June 15 June 16 June 18 June 19 June 29 June 30 July 2 July 3 July 4 July 7 July 10 July 11 July 13 July 14 July 15 July 19 July 20 July 21 August 4 August 5 August 6 August 7 August 8 August 9 August 10 August 11 August 12 August 13 August 14 August 15 August 20 August 21 June 14 June 15 June 16 June 18 June 19 June 29 June 30 July 2 July 3 July 4 July 7 July 10 July 11 July 13 July 14 July 15 July 19 July 20 July 21 July 30 August 4 August 5, August 6 August 7 August 8 August 9 August 10 August 11 August 12 August 13 August 14 August 15 August 19 August 20 August 21

