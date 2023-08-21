85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

List: Summer of 2023 Heat Records

3 hours 56 minutes 42 seconds ago Monday, August 21 2023 Aug 21, 2023 August 21, 2023 6:48 PM August 21, 2023 in Weather news
Source: The Storm Station
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

Without even glancing at the record books, you probably had an idea that this summer has been fiercely hot. Almost any measurable heat stat has broken records this year, and by a wide margin. The Storm Station has put together these lists, so you can follow along with the progress and see how this year stacks up against record warm summers of the past. Check back daily as we will be updating the numbers as long as the heat persists.

HOTTEST SUMMER

By Average Temperature

All-Time, Since 1892

Metro Airport, Since 1930

2023 – 87.6°

Trending News

2023 – 87.6°

2011 – 84.6 °

2011 – 84.6 °

1921 – 84.4°

2010 – 83.8°

2010 – 83.8°

1998 – 83.7°

1998 – 83.7°

2022 – 83.5°

HOTTEST MONTH

By Average Temperature

All-Time, Since 1892

Metro Airport, Since 1930

1909, Aug. – 94.5°

2023, Aug. – 93.5°

2023, Aug. – 93.5°

2007, Aug. – 92.5 °

2007, Aug. – 92.5 °

2015, Aug. – 91.5°

2015, Aug. – 91.5°

2023, Jun. – 91.0°

2023, Jun. – 91.0°

2000, Aug. – 91.0°

 

HIGHEST HIGH

All-Time, Since 1892

Metro Airport, Since 1930

*Aug. 19, 1909 – 110°

Aug. 20, 2023 – 105°

*Aug. 20, 1909 – 108°

Aug. 19, 2023 – 105°

Aug. 20, 2023 – 105°

Aug. 30, 2000 – 105°

Aug. 19, 2023 – 105°

Aug. 11, 2007 – 104°

Aug. 30, 2000 – 105°

Sep.    4, 2000 – 104°

*Data Quality in Question…

An analysis of the regional weather data from August 1909 indicates some reason to doubt the standing records. August 18 was 99°. On August 19 and 20, surrounding reporting stations were several degrees cooler than 110 degrees and 108 degrees. Often heat builds gradually and is uniform over a large region. It is not a sudden and isolated phenomenon as suggested by the data from all regional stations, including Baton Rouge, on those dates. Lastly, the Baton Rouge temperature sensor failed one day after these observations.

HIGHEST LOW

All-Time, Since 1892

Metro Airport, Since 1930

Aug. 10, 2023 – 85°

Aug. 10, 2023 – 85°

Aug.   8, 2023 – 83°

Aug.   8, 2023 – 83°

Aug. 11, 2023 – 83°

Aug. 11, 2023 – 83°

There were four other dates that had a low of 82° in 2023. 2016, 2010 and 2008 each had one.

HIGHS AT/ABOVE 100°

All-Time, Since 1892

Metro Airport, Since 1930

1921 – 28

2023 – 23

2023 – 23

2011 – 7

2011 – 7

2000 – 7

2000 – 7  

1962 – 5

1924 – 6

2007 – 4

 

LOWS AT/ABOVE 80°

All-Time, Since 1892

Metro Airport, Since 1930

2023 – 25

2023 – 25

2019 – 4

2019 – 4

2020 – 3

2020 – 3

2015 – 3    

2015 – 3    

2010 – 3 

2010 – 3 

 

CONSECUTIVE HIGHS AT/ABOVE 100°

All-Time, Since 1892

Metro Airport, Since 1930

10 (Jul. 29 to Aug. 7, 2023)

10 (Jul. 29 to Aug. 7, 2023)

8 (Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, 2023)

8 (Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, 2023)

8 (Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 1921)  

7 (Aug. 30 to Sep. 5, 2000)

7 (Aug. 30 to Sep. 5, 2000)

4 (Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2007)    

6 (Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 1921)

4 (Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 1962)

 

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS

Issued for Heat Index (Feels-Like Temperature) over 113°

Only Tracked Since 2005

 

2023 – 25 | All Other Years – 20

 

 

HIGHEST FEELS-LIKE TEMPERATURE

Only Available Since 1948

 

Aug. 31, 2000 – 119.3°

Jul.     9, 1995 – 118.0°

Aug. 15, 2023 – 116.6°

Aug. 10, 2023 – 116.4°

Aug. 20, 2023 – 116.3°

RECORD HIGHS

Broken and Tied

All-Time, Since 1892

Metro Airport, Since 1930

July 19

July 20

July 22

July 27

July 29

July 30

July 31

August 1

August 2

August 3

August 4

August 5

August 14

August 15

August 17

August 18

August 21

June 29

July 1

July 13

July 16

July 19

July 20

July 21

July 22

July 25

July 26

July 27

July 29

July 30

July 31

August 1

August 2

August 3

August 4

August 5

August 6

August 7

August 14

August 15

August 17

August 18

August 19

August 20

August 21

 

HIGHEST LOWS

Broken and Tied

All-Time, Since 1892

Metro Airport, Since 1930

June 14

June 15

June 16

June 18

June 19

June 29

June 30

July 2

July 3

July 4

July 7

July 10

July 11

July 13

July 14

July 15

July 19

July 20

July 21

August 4

August 5

August 6

August 7

August 8

August 9

August 10

August 11

August 12

August 13

August 14

August 15

August 20

August 21

June 14

June 15

June 16

June 18

June 19

June 29

June 30

July 2

July 3

July 4

July 7

July 10

July 11

July 13

July 14

July 15

July 19

July 20

July 21

July 30

August 4

August 5,

August 6

August 7

August 8

August 9

August 10

August 11

August 12

August 13

August 14

August 15

August 19

August 20

August 21

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days