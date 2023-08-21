Latest Weather Blog
List: Summer of 2023 Heat Records
Without even glancing at the record books, you probably had an idea that this summer has been fiercely hot. Almost any measurable heat stat has broken records this year, and by a wide margin. The Storm Station has put together these lists, so you can follow along with the progress and see how this year stacks up against record warm summers of the past. Check back daily as we will be updating the numbers as long as the heat persists.
HOTTEST SUMMER
By Average Temperature
|
All-Time, Since 1892
|
Metro Airport, Since 1930
|
2023 – 87.6°
|
2023 – 87.6°
|
2011 – 84.6 °
|
2011 – 84.6 °
|
1921 – 84.4°
|
2010 – 83.8°
|
2010 – 83.8°
|
1998 – 83.7°
|
1998 – 83.7°
|
2022 – 83.5°
HOTTEST MONTH
By Average Temperature
|
All-Time, Since 1892
|
Metro Airport, Since 1930
|
1909, Aug. – 94.5°
|
2023, Aug. – 93.5°
|
2023, Aug. – 93.5°
|
2007, Aug. – 92.5 °
|
2007, Aug. – 92.5 °
|
2015, Aug. – 91.5°
|
2015, Aug. – 91.5°
|
2023, Jun. – 91.0°
|
2023, Jun. – 91.0°
|
2000, Aug. – 91.0°
HIGHEST HIGH
|
All-Time, Since 1892
|
Metro Airport, Since 1930
|
*Aug. 19, 1909 – 110°
|
Aug. 20, 2023 – 105°
|
*Aug. 20, 1909 – 108°
|
Aug. 19, 2023 – 105°
|
Aug. 20, 2023 – 105°
|
Aug. 30, 2000 – 105°
|
Aug. 19, 2023 – 105°
|
Aug. 11, 2007 – 104°
|
Aug. 30, 2000 – 105°
|
Sep. 4, 2000 – 104°
*Data Quality in Question…
An analysis of the regional weather data from August 1909 indicates some reason to doubt the standing records. August 18 was 99°. On August 19 and 20, surrounding reporting stations were several degrees cooler than 110 degrees and 108 degrees. Often heat builds gradually and is uniform over a large region. It is not a sudden and isolated phenomenon as suggested by the data from all regional stations, including Baton Rouge, on those dates. Lastly, the Baton Rouge temperature sensor failed one day after these observations.
HIGHEST LOW
|
All-Time, Since 1892
|
Metro Airport, Since 1930
|
Aug. 10, 2023 – 85°
|
Aug. 10, 2023 – 85°
|
Aug. 8, 2023 – 83°
|
Aug. 8, 2023 – 83°
|
Aug. 11, 2023 – 83°
|
Aug. 11, 2023 – 83°
There were four other dates that had a low of 82° in 2023. 2016, 2010 and 2008 each had one.
HIGHS AT/ABOVE 100°
|
All-Time, Since 1892
|
Metro Airport, Since 1930
|
1921 – 28
|
2023 – 23
|
2023 – 23
|
2011 – 7
|
2011 – 7
|
2000 – 7
|
2000 – 7
|
1962 – 5
|
1924 – 6
|
2007 – 4
LOWS AT/ABOVE 80°
|
All-Time, Since 1892
|
Metro Airport, Since 1930
|
2023 – 25
|
2023 – 25
|
2019 – 4
|
2019 – 4
|
2020 – 3
|
2020 – 3
|
2015 – 3
|
2015 – 3
|
2010 – 3
|
2010 – 3
CONSECUTIVE HIGHS AT/ABOVE 100°
|
All-Time, Since 1892
|
Metro Airport, Since 1930
|
10 (Jul. 29 to Aug. 7, 2023)
|
10 (Jul. 29 to Aug. 7, 2023)
|
8 (Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, 2023)
|
8 (Aug. 15 to Aug. 21, 2023)
|
8 (Aug. 19 to Aug. 26, 1921)
|
7 (Aug. 30 to Sep. 5, 2000)
|
7 (Aug. 30 to Sep. 5, 2000)
|
4 (Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2007)
|
6 (Aug. 4 to Aug. 9, 1921)
|
4 (Aug. 8 to Aug. 11, 1962)
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNINGS
Issued for Heat Index (Feels-Like Temperature) over 113°
Only Tracked Since 2005
2023 – 25 | All Other Years – 20
HIGHEST FEELS-LIKE TEMPERATURE
Only Available Since 1948
Aug. 31, 2000 – 119.3°
Jul. 9, 1995 – 118.0°
Aug. 15, 2023 – 116.6°
Aug. 10, 2023 – 116.4°
Aug. 20, 2023 – 116.3°
RECORD HIGHS
Broken and Tied
|
All-Time, Since 1892
|
Metro Airport, Since 1930
|
July 19
July 20
July 22
July 27
July 29
July 30
July 31
August 1
August 2
August 3
August 4
August 5
August 14
August 15
August 17
August 18
August 21
|
June 29
July 1
July 13
July 16
July 19
July 20
July 21
July 22
July 25
July 26
July 27
July 29
July 30
July 31
August 1
August 2
August 3
August 4
August 5
August 6
August 7
August 14
August 15
August 17
August 18
August 19
August 20
August 21
HIGHEST LOWS
Broken and Tied
|
All-Time, Since 1892
|
Metro Airport, Since 1930
|
June 14
June 15
June 16
June 18
June 19
June 29
June 30
July 2
July 3
July 4
July 7
July 10
July 11
July 13
July 14
July 15
July 19
July 20
July 21
August 4
August 5
August 6
August 7
August 8
August 9
August 10
August 11
August 12
August 13
August 14
August 15
August 20
August 21
|
June 14
June 15
June 16
June 18
June 19
June 29
June 30
July 2
July 3
July 4
July 7
July 10
July 11
July 13
July 14
July 15
July 19
July 20
July 21
July 30
August 4
August 5,
August 6
August 7
August 8
August 9
August 10
August 11
August 12
August 13
August 14
August 15
August 19
August 20
August 21
