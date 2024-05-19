BRPD: Man last seen 10 days ago found dead, decomposing in home

BATON ROUGE - A man who was last seen more than a week ago was found dead and decomposing in his home Saturday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said 33-year-old Collin Johnson was found dead inside a home along Voss Drive near the corner of Frey Street on Saturday around 9 p.m. Police said he was last seen on May 9.

Officers said Johnson's body was decomposing when it was found. Trauma to the victim's torso led investigators to open a homicide investigation.