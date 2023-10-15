64°
Lil Wayne celebrating Women's Basketball National Championship with concert Nov. 15 at the PMAC - Ticket details here

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - It's been more than six months since the LSU Women's Basketball team won their first National Championship, but Tiger fans—and Lil Wayne—are not done celebrating the historic season. 

On Sunday, Lil Wayne announced that he will be headed to the PMAC with Latto on Nov. 15 to celebrate the big win. The event is scheduled for 8 p.m. 

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. To buy tickets, click here. 

