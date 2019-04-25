71°
Lightning strike sparks fire at Southern University museum Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Officials say a lightning strike sparked a fire on Southern University's campus at the University Museum of Art Thursday morning.
Emergency crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department were able to control the fire moments after the incident was reported. A department spokesperson said the strike knocked bricks from atop the building.
Officials said fire fighters were able to contain the blaze before it spread farther.
Lightning has been prevalent with the storm system moving through the capital region on Thursday morning.
Thousands in East Baton Rouge Parish are without power click here to check the current outages.
