Liberty Basketball emerging as one of the best teams in the state

BATON ROUGE - Liberty Basketball has emerged as one of the best local teams this season. The Patriots have made a name for themselves by beating powerhouses like Scotlandville and Madison Prep, but they believe they're not done yet.

"My guys, every day they come in, they work. So we were just trying to build our own dynasty here," Head Coach Brandon White said.

As Rome wasn't built in a day, neither was Brandon White's program. In fact, it started with a lot of losses.

"My first season we had a 6-22 season, and people were doubting us. We just had to stick together," guard Cameron Newman said.

"Early on it was a struggle just building a program, trying to get student athletes in to come here and play basketball," White said.

It took hard work and maturity to change the perception of the Patriots program.

"We try to create a culture of, you know, playing physical. For a while, I've heard that our team was was soft and everything. So, we wanted to change that narrative. We have five seniors now and knew early on. I knew we were young and they had to get older. And so we have some older guys now," White said.

Now with a 16-3 record and five seniors, White believes he has a team that can compete for a state title.

"I think that this basketball team is a pretty good team. You know, we still have a lot of work to do to get to where we want to be... and of course win the last game of the season," White said.

The Patriots are ranked as the No. 1 team in Division II, and are trying to win their first title in program history.