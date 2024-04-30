'Let's run it back.' Haleigh Bryant to stay at LSU for year 5 of gymnastics

LSU gymnastics national champion Haleigh Bryant announced she would be staying with the Tigers for a fifth year of competing on the mat.

"First, I want to thank my family for always supporting me," Bryant said in a video Tuesday, "and sacrificing so much to make sure I live out my dreams. My teammates, thank you for being my sisters and always having my back. I will cherish our memories forever. To the coaching staff for always trusting and believing in me and for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime.

"Competing in the PMAC every Friday night has been a dream come true."