Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital

DENHAM SPRINGS - A post office was closed after workers reported getting sick from a strange odor coming from a pile of mail early Halloween Day.

The Denham Springs Police Department said the office on Del Orleans Avenue was shut down around 6:15 a.m. as a hazardous materials crew with Louisiana State Police investigated the "suspicious" smell.

Investigators later determined the smell was coming from a leaking package containing Creolin chemical cleaner and that nothing toxic was in the air.

Three workers were taken to a hospital after experiencing dizziness and nausea. At least three others were evaluated by paramedics.

The post office will stay closed until further notice.