Leaking mail caused 'harsh' odor at post office, sent workers to hospital
DENHAM SPRINGS - A post office was closed after workers reported getting sick from a strange odor coming from a pile of mail early Halloween Day.
The Denham Springs Police Department said the office on Del Orleans Avenue was shut down around 6:15 a.m. as a hazardous materials crew with Louisiana State Police investigated the "suspicious" smell.
Investigators later determined the smell was coming from a leaking package containing Creolin chemical cleaner and that nothing toxic was in the air.
Three workers were taken to a hospital after experiencing dizziness and nausea. At least three others were evaluated by paramedics.
The post office will stay closed until further notice.
