LDWF officials investigate fatal boating accident in Tensas Parish

TENSAS PARISH - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents are investigating the death of a Mississippi man who was killed in a Tensas Parish boating incident over the fourth of July weekend.

LDWF agents report recovering the body of 62-year-old Allen K. Wallace of Bogue Chitto, Mississippi, at 11:30 a.m. on July 5 from the Mississippi River.

Agents were notified around 6 p.m. on July 4 about a stranded woman on the banks of the Mississippi River near the town of St. Joseph.

Agents were able to rescue the 52-year-old woman from Bogue Chitto, around 7 p.m.

Officials say they learned the woman and Wallace were traveling upstream in the river in a 15-foot vessel with hand tiller steering when the vessel made a strong turn, ejecting both Wallace and the woman into the water.

The woman was able to make it to the banks where she was able to alert a nearby boater who then called for help.

Wallace never made it to the bank.

LDWF will be the lead investigative agency for this fatal boating incident. Officials say neither Wallace nor the woman were wearing a personal flotation device (PFD) and that the kill switch was not being used at the time of the incident.

Agents were able to recover the vessel a few miles downstream.