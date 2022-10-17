69°
LDH moving from daily to weekly COVID updates

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Health announced Monday they will be updating numbers for COVID cases and deaths in the state once a week, instead of once per day. 

The LDH says the new number system will start Wednesday and be updated each Wednesday going forward. 

To view the LDH's COVID Dashboard, click here. 

