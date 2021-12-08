Latest Weather Blog
Lawmakers drastically increase fine for littering in East Baton Rouge
Littering in East Baton Rouge Parish will now cost a whole lot more after a new ordinance that was passed by the metro council Wednesday.
Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole says while he thinks Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has done what she can, it's time for stricter enforcement.
"I think they've done a tremendous job, but there's also responsibility the citizens have as it relates to being responsible and not throwing litter and not littering," Cole said. "So we wanted to increase the fines to make them more in line with what's going on in the state as well as other municipalities around the country."
The ordinance will increase the fee of a first-time offense from $50 to $500 across the entire parish.
"It is an extremely large increase, but for this reason: the fee is so low that people don't take it serious," Cole said. "We increase the fee and individuals understand that we're extremely concerned about what happens when they throw litter out of their windows when they're driving down the street."
As to how the new ordinance will be enforced: Police have to see you doing it.
"we've had conversations with law enforcement that they will work a little harder to enforce the litter ordinance, and we hope that they will. But, again, it's a continued conversation," Cole said.
Trending News
The Baton Rouge Area Chamber sees the trash as more than just bad for appearance, but also bad for business. Possibly causing people to leave, or not even visit, the city.
"Quality of place is extraordinarily important to BRAC," said BRAC Senior Vice President of Policy Trey Godfrey. "It's a quality of life issue, it's a talent, attraction, and retention issue. We also recognize that placemaking in how our city looks and feels is a really big part of how we look at ourselves and how others feel about our community."
The new ordinance goes into effect January 1
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Lawmakers drastically increase fine for littering in East Baton Rouge
-
Deadlines approaching fast; Christmas donations still needed for kids in need
-
As crime wave sweeps Baton Rouge, organizations adapting to help children cope
-
Railway project to connect Baton Rouge and New Orleans picking up steam
-
Person shot to death at Lobdell Boulevard apartments
Sports Video
-
QB Max Johnson plans to transfer from LSU
-
WATCH: New LSU coach Brian Kelly arrives in Baton Rouge
-
High school coaches give Brian Kelly advice on how to tackle recruiting...
-
See the contract to get Brian Kelly as the new LSU Football...
-
Fans share their excitement about new LSU head coach Brian Kelly