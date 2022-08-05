Law enforcement cracking down on Basin Bridge speeders with cameras, harsher penalties

GROSSE TETE - An Iberville Parish sheriff's pulled over car after car for speeding on the Basin Bridge on Friday, all of them going more than 15 mph over the posted speed limit of 60.

It only took a few minutes for the first catch after Sgt. Brad Treuil turned on his laser speed gun. Tickets followed, and soon, the penalties will get worse.

DOTD has several new signs up warning drivers of higher fines for speeding, and cameras will soon be installed for those who race across the bridge.

"Higher fines went into effect August 1st," DOTD spokesperson Rodney Mallet said.

It's all thanks to a new law the governor recently signed. Those caught speeding along the bridge will face fines up to $1,000, and 90 days in jail after getting caught a second time.

"We have some other cameras we are going to put up that monitor your speed, like the one by the Governor's Mansion, that shows you your speed, so that way, drivers aren't caught off guard that you are going over the speed limit," Mallet said.

Soon, speed cameras will also be installed along a stretch of I-10 that law enforcement describes as a raceway. Officers will be stationed on the road in addition to the cameras.

"If you get a law enforcement ticket, you're going to follow the same process you always follow when you get a ticket," Mallet said.

Anyone recorded crossing the bridge in fewer than 18 minutes will get a ticket in the mail.

"The process for how were going to issue the tickets, how were going to collect the fines, the appeals process, it's all part of the rule promulgation process we are in right now," Mallet said.

Part of the money from the tickets will go to Iberville and Saint Martin, the two parishes that the bridge runs through.

The rest of the money will go into a fund for equipment to monitor traffic on the bridge.

All in an effort, the state says, to keep drivers safe.

