Large house fire near Government Street sparked by overloaded power strip

2 hours 1 minute 53 seconds ago Wednesday, May 11 2022 May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 3:54 PM May 11, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A home just off Government Street was engulfed in flames after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Fire investigators said an overloaded power strip sparked the fire that demolished the two-story home at the corner of Wisteria Street and S. 17th Street around 1 p.m.

Firefighters said one resident was hurt during the fire and was taken to the hospital. 

The Red Cross was called to help the four displaced occupants. 

