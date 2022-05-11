89°
Latest Weather Blog
Large house fire near Government Street sparked by overloaded power strip
BATON ROUGE - A home just off Government Street was engulfed in flames after it caught fire Wednesday afternoon.
Fire investigators said an overloaded power strip sparked the fire that demolished the two-story home at the corner of Wisteria Street and S. 17th Street around 1 p.m.
Firefighters said one resident was hurt during the fire and was taken to the hospital.
The Red Cross was called to help the four displaced occupants.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Federal prosecutors skeptical about potential charges for troopers in Ronald Greene death
-
Firefighters responding to large house fire near Government Street
-
Mayfair parents outraged after teacher receive "reassignment" notice
-
Baton Rouge soldier, killed in Korean War, identified 70 years later
-
Maid-for-hire cleans out wallets, leaves customers with a mess