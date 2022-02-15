Large brush fire erupts in Livingston Parish as burn ban takes effect Tuesday

DENHAM SPRINGS – The day a statewide burn ban went into effect, numerous fire crews were dispatched to a difficult fire burning through woods in Livingston Parish.

Crews have been trying to get a fire under control near neighborhoods off Dunn Road northeast of Denham Springs. Multiple fire districts have been called to help.

In videos posted on social media Tuesday afternoon, firefighters are seen running through yards to reach a fire line that was approaching developed properties. In one video, smoke and a small brush fire are seen a few feet from a child’s playset.

The fire fight comes as state officials have sounded the alarm over dry conditions and a fear of forest and grass fires. A burn ban took effect Tuesday morning because of the fear.

"Due to the extremely dry conditions statewide and the overwhelming emergency responses recorded by local fire officials, State Fire Marshal Butch Browning, along with Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, have issued a statewide cease and desist order for all private burning," the Fire Marshal's office said when announcing the burn ban this week.

The fire in Livingston Parish Tuesday is the second in the last few days. Saturday, a 10-acre fire burned a field on the eastern end of the parish. The fire was sparked by a hot exhaust and destroyed a pickup truck. The truck got stuck while spreading grass seeds and its exhaust was hot enough to ignite the grass underneath the truck.

A line of storms Thursday may not produce enough rain to ease concerns over dry conditions. WBRZ Storm Station meteorologists are watching a line of rain forecast for Thursday afternoon. Click HERE for the WBRZ weather page. Watch WBRZ newscasts for the latest forecast.