Landry and Legislature to meet Monday for special session: What's on the agenda?

BATON ROUGE - The state Legislature will return to Baton Rouge next week after Gov. Jeff Landry called a special session to deal with crime issues.

Landry's proclamation ahead of the session touts a 24-point agenda to fulfill his campaign-promised tough-on-crime policies. He is asking lawmakers to restrict parole eligibility, increase the penalty for carjacking, expand death penalty methods, allow access to criminal records from juvenile court, and change the state’s third-degree rape law.

Landry, a former sheriff's deputy, says the state's laws are too weak and that has led to an increase in crime. Homicide rates have decreased lately — they were down 13% in 2023, but that is still higher than pre-pandemic numbers.

The special session will convene Monday and is expected to end by March 6.