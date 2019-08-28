73°
Latest Weather Blog
Landlords could get state money to repair flood-damaged homes
BATON ROUGE- The state is loaning out millions of dollars to landlords trying to repair flood-damaged property.
If landlords meet the requirements they won't have to pay the money back, according to Louisiana Housing Corporation director Robby Bizot.
There are several programs designed to help a diverse group of rental properties.
Bizot says they're mainly targeting affordable housing but market rate units qualify, too.
For more information, applicants are asked to call 225-763-8700.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crews battling massive apartment fire in Shenandoah
-
New training facility in Ascension Parish opening up new possibilities for student-athletes
-
Person who fatally crashed into Zachary school bus was driving stolen truck,...
-
Big fun: New BR entertainment center opens its doors
-
Pumps turned off at gas station near LSU after overnight fire