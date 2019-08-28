73°
Landlords could get state money to repair flood-damaged homes

2 years 2 weeks 5 days ago Tuesday, August 08 2017 Aug 8, 2017 August 08, 2017 4:57 PM August 08, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Natalia Verdina

BATON ROUGE- The state is loaning out millions of dollars to landlords trying to repair flood-damaged property. 

If landlords meet the requirements they won't have to pay the money back, according to Louisiana Housing Corporation director Robby Bizot.

There are several programs designed to help a diverse group of rental properties.

Bizot says they're mainly targeting affordable housing but market rate units qualify, too.

For more information, applicants are asked to call 225-763-8700.

