Laine Hardy to perform National Anthem for upcoming NASCAR race

One of Louisiana's most recognized artists has been selected to sing the National Anthem for Sunday's (August 9) upcoming NASCAR Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

Laine Hardy, a native of Livingston and graduate of French Settlement School who has been making waves in the music industry since winning Season 17 of American Idol in the summer of 2019, was selected to perform for the NASCAR audience.

His most recent performances include Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard's inauguration in June and the Louisiana Blue Rally in July.

The 19-year-old announced his upcoming NASCAR performance via Instagram.

Due to social distancing guidelines made necessary by current health crisis, Hardy will use virtual means to serenade a national audience just before the game starts at 3:30 p.m.

Hardy was born in Baton Rouge and raised in Livingston, by his father Barry and his mother Cindy Lou. He's said to have started playing the guitar at eight years of age and by 14, he was performing in a band with his brother and cousins.

Following his win on American Idol, Hardy's coronation song "Flame" was released on May 19, 2019.

