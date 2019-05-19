74°
Latest Weather Blog
Laine Hardy first Louisiana native to win American Idol
LIVINGSTON – The results are in and Laine Hardy is the American Idol.
Hardy is the first Louisiana native to win the show.
The final three, Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy, and Madison VanDenburg started off the three-hour live telecast with a number dedicated to their childhood hometowns.
Hardy sang “Jambalaya” by Hank Williams in honor of Livingston Parish.
Ahead of the final episode, Hardy returned to Louisiana for some festivities, including a meeting Tuesday morning with Governor John Bel Edwards in Baton Rouge. During the meeting, Edwards proclaimed Tuesday "Laine Hardy Day."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community of people down on their luck in danger of being shut...
-
A new Era for Muslim women at the Baton Rouge Mosque
-
Thousands of residents disposed trash at Baton Rouge's hazardous waste collection
-
Second annual BR Oyster Fest creating opportunities for downtown businesses
-
BRPD bringing new basketball hoops to local community