La. reports another child death tied to COVID, 6th reported in state's current surge

BATON ROUGE - A child no older than 11 died of COVID, Louisiana health officials reported Friday.

The state says the child, between the ages of 5 and 11, was among 52 additional deaths tied to the virus on Friday. No other details about the juvenile were released. Louisiana has reported six pediatric deaths in its latest coronavirus surge, which began over the summer.

Last month, a high school athlete in Baker died while hospitalized with the virus.

Read the latest announcement from the state below.

Today, the Louisiana Department of Health sadly confirms the death of a child younger than 18 during the fourth surge of COVID-19 in the state. The Louisiana Department of Health today reports 52 deaths from COVID, including this child.

The child was between the ages of 5 and 11. No further information will be released on this death.

This brings the total of pediatric deaths during this fourth surge to 6. In total, 15 children younger than 18 have died from COVID in Louisiana.

"For the sixth time since this fourth COVID surge began, we mourn the loss of a child. Every life lost is a tragedy," said Dr. Joseph Kanter, State Health Officer. "Our young children who are not eligible to get the vaccine rely on us to protect them, and the best way we can do that is to get the vaccine and wear a mask."