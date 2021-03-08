La. COVID-19 vaccine eligibility could be expanded as early as Tuesday, according to new documents

BATON ROUGE - A new vaccine priority group is set to be announced Tuesday, according to a pharmacy association email that cites word from the state health officer. It would substantially increase the number of Louisianans who are eligible to get vaccines.

The group would include adults who have a host of conditions that could increase their risk of more severe COVID-19 infections, the email, which was sent to nearly independent pharmacies by the Louisiana Independent Pharmacies Association said.

"Our State Health Officer, Dr. Joseph Kanter has requested that LIPA get word to Louisiana’s independent pharmacy COVID vaccine providers of a major expansion in who is eligible to get the vaccine now," the email read, explaining that a public announcement is expected at noon Tuesday.

The new criteria for vaccination would include adults of all ages who are at an increased risk for complications from COVID-19. Adults ages 16 and above will be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine and those who are 18 and above can get the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines, if they have one or more of the following conditions:

moderate to severe asthma

cerebrovascular disease

hypertension or high blood pressure

immunocompromised state from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids or use of other immune weakening medicines

neurologic conditions, such as dementia

liver disease

cystic fibrosis

overweight

pulmonary fibrosis

thalassemia

type 1 diabetes mellitus

According to the email, anyone of age who works in a congregate shelter, such as a jail or group home, can also get the vaccine.

Governor Jon Bel Edwards is scheduled to speak at noon on Tuesday. You can watch full live coverage here.