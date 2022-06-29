Kirby Smith demolition on track to be complete by end of summer

BATON ROUGE - The leveling of Kirby Smith is still in process and is set to be finished by the end of summer, right in time for school to start in the fall.

“The demolition is in phases, and so typically it will be the top quadrant down to the 6th floor and then they’ll move to the other side, so it looks like a patchwork quilt at times," said Catherine David, Assistant Director of Residential Life at LSU.

The piece-by-piece demolition of the iconic dormitory is on track to be complete by the end of the summer season. By the year's end, a green space will take the place of the rubble and equipment behind the purple fencing.

"We just want to make sure that all the residents have a space where they can join community together. Relax, walk, sit on a bench and read and just kind of create a community feeling on campus for them," David said.

The building will not be erased entirely, though. If you want more than just a memory of Kirby Smith Hall, LSU has bricks available for purchase.

“We want to offer people a piece of Kirby Smith to keep with them forever. So, we’re selling bricks from Kirby Smith Hall in support of the LSU Emergency Student Support Fund," David said.

Commemorative bricks are $100 each.