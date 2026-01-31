King Cake Drive-Thru returns for third season with a pop-up in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — The King Cake Drive-Thru returned for its third season on Saturday with a pop-up in Baton Rouge.

The drive-thru, created by New Orleans couple Mike and Tiffany Graves, is a festive way for Baton Rouge locals to get their hands on the Greater New Orleans area's most beloved king cakes.

“Many of these bakeries are small, family-run operations, and each cake sold represents more than dessert…it’s support for local business and a living connection to past generations through this delicious tradition,” Chief Cake Officer Mike Graves said.

The pop-up, located at Rally Cap Brewing Company at 11212 Pennywood Avenue, aimed to bring the magic and flavor of New Orleans Mardi Gras to communities around the Gulf Coast.