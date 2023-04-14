Key witness in John Mack trial jailed for refusing to testify; progress stalls in court Thursday

LIVINGSTON - While accused child rapist John Mack is out on bond, Thursday WBRZ learned a relative of one victim was jailed for refusing to testify as a key witness against him.

Louisiana law allows for the arrest of a material witness as "an extraordinary measure that should be used only when absolutely necessary." The witness was given a second chance Thursday, but for reasons unclear, the judge decided to delay her testimony until May.

The witness was released but was told if they did not show up next month, they would be arrested again.

Mack was in court Thursday. He has been awaiting trial since February 2022, when a grand jury indicted him for aggravated first-degree rape, three counts of sexual battery, and two counts of indecent behavior with a juvenile. He'd spent a year and a half in jail until a judge granted him bond Monday.

The case, which involved a child in foster care, was the subject of several Senate Committee hearings. Senator Regina Barrow, who's on that committee, says it's important to hold DCFS accountable as well.

"I don't know if this was just complete gross neglect," she said. "People just turning a side eye and deciding they're not going to say anything, people being threatened. I don't know what it was but I plan to find out as much as possible."

Barrow says though the case didn't progress today, she left court feeling sadder than before.

"I was just trying to process in my mind how an individual could do the things that happened to those babies, because at that time, they were babies."

Regardless of this case's outcome, she's hopeful her bill to create a new department that will hold DCFS and other government agencies accountable will get traction this legislative session.

"If there is an issue that comes up with a child, a parent, or anyone else who sees something that is happening, this is an independent agent away from DCFS, away from OJJ, away from the Office of Children with Disabilities, that can report it and we can receive information in real-time."

Mack is related to a state representative and a Livingston Parish councilman, both of whom say they've had no contact with him for more than a decade. The Louisiana Attorney General's Office took over the prosecution after Livingston Parish DA Scott Perrilloux recused his office.

Mack's trial is scheduled to begin on July 10.