Juvenile, two adults arrested for Sept. shooting at Woodspring Suites hotel

BATON ROUGE - Two adults and a juvenile were arrested Monday for attempted murder charges stemming from a September shooting that hurt one person.

On Monday, 40-year-old Reginald Parker, 18-year-old Jermaine Parker and a 17-year-old male were arrested, accused of shooting a 28-year-old man at the Woodspring Suites hotel along North Harrells Ferry Road on Sept. 13.

According to the charges, Jermaine Parker and the 17-year-old are accused of shooting the victim. Baton Rouge Police Department says it is unclear why the shooting happened. The man was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Jermaine Parker was booked with attempted second-degree murder, illegal use of a firearm and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. The 17-year-old was booked into the juvenile detention center for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a firearm.

Reginald Parker was booked for principal to attempted second-degree murder and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.