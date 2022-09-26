Juvenile, adult injured after early-morning shooting in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting early Monday morning that left two people injured, including a juvenile.

Around 12:30 a.m. early Monday morning, police responded to the 2800 block of Madison Avenue, where an adult and a juvenile were also struck by gunfire. Police reported their injuries were non-life-threatening.

The shooting happened less than three miles from where a juvenile was hit by gunfire an hour earlier.

Police said there was no reason to believe the two shootings were connected, and investigations for both incidents are ongoing.