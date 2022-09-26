Juvenile injured after shooting in Baton Rouge late Sunday night

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting Sunday night that left a juvenile injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. A juvenile was struck by gunfire, but their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.

The shooting happened less than three miles from where a juvenile and an adult were hit by gunfire an hour later.

Police said there was no reason to believe the two shootings were connected, and investigations for both incidents are ongoing.