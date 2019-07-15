Judge shutters aquadam fight between Iberville, EBR for now

BATON ROUGE - A judge tossed a restraining order that would block Iberville Parish from setting up aquadams to block rising water in the event of a flood.

At a hearing Monday, a federal judge vacated the order filed by East Baton Rouge in a spat over Iberville Parish President Mitch Ourso setting up the temporary dams near the parish line.

Ourso mobilized the aquadams ahead of Tropical Storm Barry Friday.

East Baton Rouge filed court documents to block the dams, arguing the aquadams could inadvertently lead to flooding being diverted from Iberville into East Baton Rouge.

A federal judge signed the restraining order - forbidding any use of the aquadams until a hearing Monday. The judge ruled in court then, to cancel the restraining order likely because there was no longer a flood threat.

A judge said if another storm threatens the area, the court will convene an emergency hearing to review another restraining order.

Iberville Parish is removing the aquadams and returning them to a storage facility.

Additional proceedings could be scheduled if either parish decides to argue further over the legality of using aquadams.