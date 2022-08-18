Judge declares mistrial after jury fails to reach decision in beloved baseball coach's killing at West Baton Rouge bar

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - A jury failed to reach a decision after hours of discussion Thursday for a teenager accused of killing a man outside a bar in 2021.

Ronald Campbell was 17 years old when he shot and killed Trey Allen, 21, outside Raxx Bar in West Baton Rouge Parish. The shooting happened after an altercation broke out in the parking lot.

Sources told WBRZ that Allen, a beloved baseball coach from Pointe Coupee Parish, was trying to break up the fight when he was murdered.

In the days following the shooting, the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Campbell and charged him with second-degree murder. He was set to be tried as an adult.

Prosecutors will have the option to present the case to another jury in November.