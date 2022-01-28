Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund soars to $1.3 million as former LSU star leads Bengals on playoff run

Photo: Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI, Ohio - A charity inspired by LSU legend Joe Burrow has seen a swell of support as the quarterback has the Cincinnati Bengals just one win from the Super Bowl.

The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund, launched in the wake of Burrow's Heisman acceptance speech in 2019, recently surged past $1.3 million. The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio said it created the charity after Burrow's speech highlighted the need for relief in and around his hometown of Athens, Ohio.

With Burrow helping end Cincinnati's 31-year playoff win drought—and playing in the AFC Championship this weekend—thousands of donations have poured in.

"We're grateful and inspired by the Who Dey Nation's continued support. They are changing lives," said Cara Dingus Brooks, FAO president and CEO.

Starting in 2022 the charity will partner with FAO's I'm a Child of Appalachia to expand the Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund to help other non-profit's in southeast Ohio.

