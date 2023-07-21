Jeff Landry raises "record money" for governors campaign, run off still probable

BATON ROUGE - As candidates continue to make their pitch to Louisianians on why they should be the next governor, one person looks to be far ahead as qualifying is less than one month away.

That candidate is Attorney General Jeff Landry.

"In covering Louisiana politics for two decades, I have never seen a politician corner an electoral market the way Jeff Landry has," Jeremy Alford, Publisher of LaPolitics Weekly told WBRZ.

According to the most recent campaign finance report, Landry has over $9 million in campaign money on hand.

"He has raised a record amount of money for this campaign," Alford said. "He got an endorsement from the Louisiana Republican Party in record time," Alford added.

As far as money goes, nobody is coming close to catching Landry.

The next closest candidate is John Schroder with just over $2 million. In fact, Landry has roughly $2.7 million more given to his campaign than all of the other candidates put together.

"They aren't close to competing with Jeff Landry," Alford said.

It's clear Landry is in the lead, at least for now.

"We've seen races like this turn on a dime," Alford said.

Alford says the reason why a turn could happen is because Shawn Wilson is the lone Democrat in this race, which puts him at an advantage.

"As long as Shawn Wilson remains only marketable Democrat, he has the luxury to not have to spend a ton of money to build his name recognition," Alford said.

This means Wilson is in a strong position to force a run off.

"Based on the money, based on the polling and the candidate position, it looks like it is a race for Shawn Wilson and Jeff Landry," Alford said.

The general election is November 18th.