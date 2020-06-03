Investigators search for arsonist behind massive house fire on Fig Street

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, firefighters were dispatched to a house fire in the East Washington/Dalrymple area that left three people displaced.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a vacant house within the 1200 block of Fig Street caught on fire and the flames spread to a neighboring home, damaging it and endangering the lives of its three occupants.

Firefighters say a neighbor alerted the occupants about the fire, helping them to escape before first responders arrived.

Shortly after 5 a.m., firefighters arrived and jumped into action, wrestling the blaze in a nearly 45-minute fight.

No one was injured during the incident. But the vacant home has been declared a total loss, and the neighboring home that was damaged lost 30 percent of its exterior. Fire also crept into its second-floor attic.

Firefighters say an initial analysis of the scene revealed that an arsonist is behind the fire.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to call investigators at (225) 354- 1419.