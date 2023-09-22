89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Investigators offering $15K reward for any information on who started Louisiana wildfires

3 hours 10 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, September 22 2023 Sep 22, 2023 September 22, 2023 8:12 AM September 22, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

Officials with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry are seeking any information on the person responsible for recent wildfires and are offering a hefty sum to anyone who can provide it. 

LDAF's Forestry Enforcement Division was previously able to determine that the wildfires on Tiger Island, Highway 113, and near Lions Camp were caused by arson

The reward for any information on who started the fires was previously set at $2,000, but officials announced Friday morning the reward had been upped to $15,000. 

The LDAF has an anonymous 24-hour hotline for information submission at (1-855) 452-5323.

