INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Former police chief accused of stealing $500 of merchandise from Walmart

PORT ALLEN- The felony-convicted former Police Chief of Brusly, Jamie Whaley, is in hot water again.

On December 19, 2020, Whaley got caught at the Port Allen Walmart walking out of the store with $516.40 worth of merchandise in his buggy, according to law enforcement. But, when employees crosschecked his receipt, they realized Whaley had only paid for $68.23 worth of items.

Whaley's receipt showed he purchased fishing corks, children's toys, and light bulbs. Reports indicate the things Whaley paid for were not inside his buggy.

According to arrest documents, an employee at Walmart notified supervisors that Whaley was seen removing price tags from fishing merchandise. He wound up going to the self checkout but didn't make it past the exit door after discrepancies were noticed.

Whaley was booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Jail and released on a summons for theft.

Whaley resigned from his post as Chief of Police in Brusly in 2014 following an investigation by the State Inspector General and the FBI. Whaley fueled up his boat with the department's credit card at least 29 times. As the investigation progressed, additional crimes were discovered. Seven guns could not be located and checks surfaced that had been forged.

Whaley entered a no-contest plea to felony malfeasance charges in 2015. He avoided jail time and was placed on probation.