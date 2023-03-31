75°
Inside The Weather: The Seasons, Explained
Most people recognize the astronomical seasons. Meteorologists use the climatological seasons. What is the difference and how are they determined? WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains why in the associated video.
