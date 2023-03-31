Inside The Weather: The Seasons, Explained

75°
Friday, March 31 2023
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus

Most people recognize the astronomical seasons. Meteorologists use the climatological seasons. What is the difference and how are they determined? WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus, explains why in the associated video. You can always find the latest river levels on wbrz.com/weather, right HERE.

