Increased officer presence at Ponchatoula High School following threat made Tuesday evening

PONCHATOULA - Classes are being held at Ponchatoula High School after officials ruled there was "no viable threat" to the safety of students following an online threat to the school.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office released the following statement regarding the threat:

Late yesterday evening, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office received calls regarding a social media threat to the safety of students at Ponchatoula High School.