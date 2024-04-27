Incorporation of St. George creates dividing opinions among EBR leaders

BATON ROUGE - After the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled in favor for the incorporation of the city of St. George, the future incorporation is still creating a divide in opinions from leaders.

Proponents who have been behind this movement for more than a decade say this is an opportunity for people living here in Saint George to have a say in where their tax dollars are going. Those in opposition say this is an attack on unity and will not have positive long-term affects on EBR parish.

"Four and a half years of legal battles, and we've got a good decision today from the Supreme Court of the State of Louisiana," Chris Rials, a St. George incorporator said.

After working for over a decade behind the scenes to create a new city, he says Friday's decision is a move toward a new self-sustaining community.

"For us, it's about the governance of the streets, the drainage, the signage, all the things we're supposed to deliver on behalf of the parish itself, I'm sorry for the citizens -- it will be something they will see, and it will be immediate," Rials said.

However, not everyone sees the incorporation that way. East Baton Rouge School Board member Dadrius Lanus says the decision won't benefit students, as it will split resources.

"I think it's rooted in a dismantling of a school district," Lanus said. "All of the conversations that have come from it, thus far. The original map that was drawn from the beginning. I think it's a very telling story."

Other members of the East Baton Rouge School Board voiced support of the incorporation, including District Six board member Nathan Rust.



Rials says that there are plans to create a separate school district within the St. George city limits, as they now have their own city, which creates the opportunity for their own school district.