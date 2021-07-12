'If I can't live here, no one can': Man set fire in house with family inside after wife told him to leave

BAYOU PIGEON - A man was arrested after allegedly setting his house on fire while his wife and children were inside.

State Fire Marshals said Danny Landry Jr., 36, set his home on fire the morning of July 10 after an argument between Landry and his wife. According to reports, she told Landry he needed to find somewhere else to live.

Investigators said Landry set a mattress on fire in one of the bedrooms in the home. One of Landry's teenage sons claimed Landry said he set the fire because, "If I can't live here, no one can."

Fire officials said the flames were confined to only one room. One of Landry's sons put the flames out with a fire extinguisher.

Deputies learned that Landry went to a convenience store beforehand and told the staff he was planning on setting the fire. Landry returned to the same store afterward to tell staff he had set the fire and was fleeing by boat.

Deputies arrested Landry at a nearby boat launch. He was booked on one charge of aggravated arson.