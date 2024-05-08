84°
I-12 near I-10/I-12 split set to close Friday, detour drivers as College Drive Flyover project continues
BATON ROUGE — I-12 eastbound near the I-10/I-12 split will be closed Friday night into early Saturday morning as part of the College Drive Flyover project's demolition of the I-10 westbound overpass.
The closure will be in effect from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday.
Drivers wishing to take I-12 eastbound will continue on the I-10 eastbound and take exit 160 at Essen Lane, proceeding north and continuing to the I-12 eastbound ramp.
According to LaDOTD, a new overpass will accommodate a separate exit lane for College Drive.
After multiple delays, the project is now expected to be complete by early 2025.
