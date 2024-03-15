College Flyover completion pushed back nearly a year from weather delays

BATON ROUGE - A scheduled closure for I-12 eastbound has been postponed due to forecasted rain.

The full closure of the interstate was planned to happen Friday night from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Saturday. Crews were supposed to pour concrete on the deck of the flyover above I-12 East.

Due to the rain, the work has been postponed until the weekend of March 22. The closure will still happen between Friday night and Saturday morning and the detour remains the same.

All I-12 eastbound traffic will detour along I-10 eastbound to the Essen Lane exit and move north on Essen to the I-12 eastbound onramp.

This is not the first time the weather has disrupted construction. A spokesman with DOTD said the completion date has once again been pushed back to early 2025.

The original project deadline was set for Fall 2023, but was then moved to Spring 2024 because of supply chain issues and inclement weather.

According to DOTD, a certain amount of weather days are written into the contracts when projects are set up and the setbacks will not cost taxpayers any additional money.