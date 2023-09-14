Latest Weather Blog
Hwy 22 closed for 2 hours after man shoots fiance in mouth, killing her
SORRENTO - Highway 22 is back open and a man is in custody after a shooting kept the roadway closed for more than two hours early Tuesday morning.
26-year-old Jarvis McNair, of Sorrento, was booked on charges of second degree murder, aggravated assault and other charges.
Police said McNair was following his girlfriend, 36-year-old Shondrica Dejoie, at a high-rate of speed as she drove on Highway 22 at around 2:30 a.m. When she stopped her car in the highway near I-10, he walked up to her car and shot her in the mouth while her 10-month-old baby was in the car.
McNair then called 911 and waited for deputies to arrive on the scene. Dejoie would later die at an area hospital from a gunshot wound. Ascension Parish deputies later confirmed that McNair was the woman's fiancé.
Highway 22 remained closed after the shooting up until around 4:30 a.m. with traffic officials attributing the closure to police activity as officers worked to process the scene.
