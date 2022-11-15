Hunter found dead after falling from deer stand near Zachary

ZACHARY - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who apparently fell out of a deer stand while hunting.

According to the Chaneyville Fire Department, the man was found dead at the bottom of the roughly 35-foot stand around 6 p.m. Monday off Port-Hudson Pride Road.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office identified the victim as Robert Blades Jr., 60. Death investigators said he died from injuries he suffered to his head and neck during the fall.

Officials said his death has been ruled an accident.