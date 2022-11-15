49°
Latest Weather Blog
Hunter found dead after falling from deer stand near Zachary
ZACHARY - Authorities are investigating the death of a man who apparently fell out of a deer stand while hunting.
According to the Chaneyville Fire Department, the man was found dead at the bottom of the roughly 35-foot stand around 6 p.m. Monday off Port-Hudson Pride Road.
The East Baton Rouge Coroner's Office identified the victim as Robert Blades Jr., 60. Death investigators said he died from injuries he suffered to his head and neck during the fall.
Trending News
Officials said his death has been ruled an accident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
High schooler killed in Gonzales after 'social media feud' leads to deadly...
-
House sale falls through, neighbor blames councilman for repeat problems
-
Kennedy's governor's poll shaking up the race
-
Lawmakers meet to investigate Ronald Greene's death for the first time in...
-
Football player from Baton Rouge hurt in deadly University of Virginia shooting