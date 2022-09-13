79°
Latest Weather Blog
House fire off of Highland Road started by electrical malfunction, investigators say
BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a house fire off of Highland Road Tuesday morning.
Firefighters were called to Louise Street sometime after 7 a.m. on reports of a house fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed to WBRZ that the fire was under control before 7:45 a.m. and there were no confirmed injuries.
Fire investigators said an electrical malfunction caused the blaze.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
House fire off of Highland Road started by electrical malfunction, investigators say
-
One injured, two dead after vehicle flips, catches fire on I-110 Tuesday...
-
One injured, two dead after vehicle flips, catches fire on I-110 Tuesday...
-
Watch: Driver runs red light, hits another vehicle, keeps going; police searching...
-
After traffic nightmare on gameday, LSU says it's working on more effective...