House fire off of Highland Road started by electrical malfunction, investigators say

4 hours 23 minutes 15 seconds ago Tuesday, September 13 2022 Sep 13, 2022 September 13, 2022 7:41 AM September 13, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Fire crews responded to a house fire off of Highland Road Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to Louise Street sometime after 7 a.m. on reports of a house fire. The Baton Rouge Fire Department confirmed to WBRZ that the fire was under control before 7:45 a.m. and there were no confirmed injuries.

Fire investigators said an electrical malfunction caused the blaze. 

