Latest Weather Blog
Houma apartment set ablaze after flower pot used as ash tray catches fire
HOUMA — The outside of a Houma apartment building was set ablaze Sunday night when a flower pot caught fire.
Firefighters from the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District responded to the fire at the Stones Throw Drive complex around 9:30 p.m. According to security footage, the fire was caused when the flower pot, which was being used as an ash tray, caught fire.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire at the two-story building. The damage was confined to the exterior of the building, with no injuries reported.
Trending News
"We would like to remind the public to use caution when discarding smoking materials. Keep a bottle of water available and soak it with water prior to leaving the area," the Bayou Cane Fire Protection District said in a social media post.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'Let's get to work': Officials discuss Supreme Court ruling, next steps for...
-
Police identify victim of shooting on Florida Street Sunday morning
-
Three Kenner Police officers shot during standoff Sunday, suspect killed
-
Sunday Journal: GaitWay Therapeutic Horsemanship
-
Three Kenner Police officers shot during standoff Sunday, suspect killed
Sports Video
-
Syndey Berzon tosses gem, LSU softball beats Arkansas 1-0
-
LSU Baseball falls 7-5 in game three against Auburn, but clinches series
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy