Horse cut free by firefighters after trailer flips in accident
HAMMOND - Firefighters worked to free a horse Saturday after the trailer tipped over in a vehicle accident.
Hammond Fire Department said the horse did not appear to be injured and was walking around after being cut free.
No other injuries were reported.
