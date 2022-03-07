Homeowner sues over sewer repair debacle, city responds

BATON ROUGE - Following a 2 On Your Side story last October, a woman sued the city. Barbara Davis said it was one of two choices she had after she felt she wasn't getting any help.

The lawsuit was filed soon after the WBRZ story aired last year and the city-parish has now responded. The suit alleges the city failed to correct ongoing problems caused by its sewer lines, resulting in worsening damages to Davis' property. The city-parish denies the allegations.

Davis said her property problems go back to 2017. A sewer pipe under her driveway is where the city-parish found leaks. The parish tore up the concrete driveway, replaced the pipe, and poured new concrete. Ever since then, Davis said she's had trouble.

She said her home is now sinking and there's "extreme structural damage." Last year, Davis told 2 On Your Side that she feared the dirt under her driveway wasn't compacted properly, causing the ground to shift and sink.

With the sinking came flooding concerns. Sandbags have become an everyday fixture in her backyard to help keep the water from entering her house. There are also feet of piping connected to pumps that pump the water out of her yard when it rains.

The city-parish told 2 On Your Side that it washed its hands of this and that Davis has a "history of foundation issues."

There are no court dates set yet for this case.